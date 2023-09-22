YSS Ganderbal kicks-off Inter School Zonal Level Athletic meet in Zone Hariganiwan

NL Corresspondent

Ganderbal Sept 21: The Youth Services and Sports department (YSS) Ganderbal organized a spectacular inter school Zonal level Athletic meet for Boys U/19 years at the picturesque ground of BHSS Hariganiwan.

The event saw an enthusiastic participation of various Higher Secondary schools of the Zone.

The student players showcased their level of fitness and athleticism while participating in the different athletic events.

Senior officials of the department felicitated the meritorious students with their well-deserved medals after the culmination of the activity.

Athletic meets like these provide a great platform for young athletes to showcase their talents and dedication towards sports.