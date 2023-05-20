YSS engaging thousands of Youth in Sports across J&K

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar May 20: The Department of Youth Services and Sports successfully organized the Inter District Provincial Level (Backlog 2022-23) Basketball Competition for boys and girls under the age group of 19 years at Samba. The tournament took place at Government High School Jatwal, Showcasing the exceptional talent and sportsmanship of the young athletes. Under the able guidance of Secretary to Government Youth Services and Sports J&K Sarmad Hafeez these competitions are organised for nurturing talent in sports.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various districts. The event commenced with an oath-taking ceremony, where all participating student-players pledged to uphold the principles of fair play, ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the tournament. Ajit Kumar Sarpanch Jatwal, presided over as the Chief Guest. He highlighted the significance of sports in promoting physical fitness and fostering a spirit of camaraderie among the youth. Angrez Singh, a renowned national Basketball player, was present as the Guest of Honour, inspiring the young athletes with his presence.

FINAL RESULTS: BOYS UNDER 19 YEARS: District Jammu emerged victorious, defeating District Kathua by a score of 23-12 points, claiming the final title. Raghav of Jammu district displayed an outstanding performance, contributing 12 points to his team's victory. GIRLS UNDER 19 YEARS: District Jammu clinched the championship by defeating District Kathua with a score of 14-12 points. Sonali of District Kathua exhibited exceptional skills, scoring 10 points, but unfortunately, her team fell short. Dibha of Jammu scored 6 points, playing a crucial role in securing the victory for her district. The Inter District Provincial Level Basketball Competition showcased the immense talent and dedication of the young athletes, fostering healthy competition and promoting the overall development of sports in the region. The Department of Youth Services and Sports congratulates all the participating teams for their commendable performance and extends gratitude to the organizers, officials, and supporters who contributed to the success of the tournament.

YS&S Daily Round up North Kashmir

Inter District Provincial Level Handball Girls U19 Kicks Off at Baramulla in connection with G20 Summit Celebrations. The Department of Youth Services & Sports in Baramulla District organized a grand event showcasing the talent and enthusiasm of the youth. The Inter District Provincial Level Handball Girls U19 tournament commenced today with District teams from all districts of Kashmir division participating, marking a series of sports events in connection with the G20 Summit. More than 1200 participants from various Sports zones actively took part in different sports events organized by DYSSO Baramulla. The aim of these activities was to create awareness about the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be held in Srinagar under India's presidency. The day was filled with a range of engaging events across different zones. Zone Dangarpora organized a drug de-addiction rally, wherein over 500 students from HSS Dangarpora to HS Shiva actively participated. The rally aimed to raise awareness about the G20 summit. Zone Chandanwari conducted an interschool cross Country Run for boys of all age groups, with more than 300 students participating. Zone Boniyar organized activities such as carrom, chess, and a walkathon for both boys and girls. Zone Fatehgarh conducted a Pad Yatra, with more than 200 students participating from both genders. HSS Pattan organized a Cross Country Run from the Railway station to HSS Pattan, with over 100 students taking part. Additionally, Zone Sopore conducted a two-day sports festival for boys and girls. The efforts made by DYSSO Baramulla to keep youth away from drugs and other social evils were highly appreciated by the general public. These engaging events not only provided a platform for showcasing talent but also instilled a sense of discipline and sportsmanship among the youth. DYSSO Bandipora also successfully organized a series of activities as part of the G20 Summit celebrations. The five Zones of the District actively participated, showcasing the enthusiasm and talent of the youth. The events included yoga sessions, a cleanliness drive, mass physical training, and an inter-school martial arts competition, witnessing a total participation of 700 students across the district. Similarly, the Department of Youth Services & Sports in Kupwara District also organized a series of activities in various disciplines at both the Inter School Zonal Level and Inter Zonal District Level. Students from both boys and girls categories actively participated in activities such as Yoga, Rope Skipping, and Carrom held at different venues. Zonal headquarters of Tangdar and Chamkoot, even in far-flung zones of the district, witnessed spirited Inter School Zonal Level Competitions with a significant turnout of students displaying their enthusiasm and sportsmanship. The Department of Youth Services & Sports is proud to witness the overwhelming response and active participation from the youth in North Kashmir Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora Districts, alongside the G20 Summit celebrations, It demonstrates the commitment of the Department to engage and empower the youth through sports and other constructive activities, shaping them into well-rounded individuals.

YS&S Daily Round-up Central Kashmiri

On the eve of G-20 Summit in Kashmir the Government College of Physical Education Gadoora Ganderbal (GCOPEG) conducted Annual College road race 2023 on Saturday from college premises to Duderhama via hospital road and back. The Boys and Girls undergoing B.P.Ed and M.P.Ed courses in the college participated in the event. Dr. Hartaj Singh Principal of the college flagge-off the event at 06:00 am from the college premises and gave away the prizes to the winners secured first three positions. The Principal appraised and congratulated the students who bagged the positions and participants as well as the whole college staff for making the event successful. In the boys category Skinder Maqbool, Mukhtar Ali and Bilal Ahmad of B.P.Ed I semesters and in the girls category Anjum Bashir , Yasmeena Jan, and Affefa Mukhtar student of B.P.Ed III semesters bagged first three positions respectively.

YS&S Daily Round up South Kashmir

Department of Youth Services and Sports in all southern districts is putting in efforts to create awareness of G-20 at gross root levels by organising different sports competitions and other informative events at district headquarters and other far flung areas of these districts. The Department under the guidance and supervision of Director YS&S Subash C Chhibber has devised a direct people contact mechanism to aware the masses by organising sports events, pad yatras, bike rallies and other forms of public outreach initiatives where different speakers throw light on the G-20 Summit and its benefits to our UT and the country as well In this connection a series af activities is being organised in all the southern districts of the valley. Pulwama witnessed a huge rush in many sports grounds where different activities were held to highlight the G20 summit as zone Awantipura organised different sports activities in the form of volleyball match and many minor and recreational games for school students. There in Pulwama zone shadimarg also organised a cleanliness drive in different schools and main market to spread the message of G-20 Summit Similarly in district Kulgam Zone Devsar organised one day tracking at Akhal Forest .The tracking contingent comprised of students from different institutions of the zone. In the same fashion YS&S today organized various events in Sports & Co-Curricular categories at Anantnag in which zone Ashmuqam & Mattan hosted One Day Trekking camp for students to explore nature in which around 40 students participated with great enthusiasm. In addition to this Zone Bidder organized a Zonal Level Volleyball tournament for Boys under the age Group of 14 & 17 at HS Sagam in which 228 students participated while as zone Qazigund organized Zonal Level Kabaddi, Kho-Kho for Girls In the Age group Of 14 & 17 in which 765 students participated. Zone Doru organised Zonal Level Badminton for Boys under the age group of 14 & 17 with a participation of 147 students from both Government & Private participation. YSS is also also doing good to educate people about the G20 at Shopian by organising different events as zone Shopian organised a pad yatra and anniual athletic meet for girls U/14 and U/17 at Zone vihil where more than 400 girl athletes participated. a Kabbadi event was also displayed at zone imam sahab under the banner of G-20.