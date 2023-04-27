YSS Deptt organises farewell for retiring DYSSO Gurmukh Singh Dutta

NL Corresspondent

Shopian, Apr, 27: District Youth Services & Sports Office Shopian today organised a farewell to honour the services of the retiring DYSSO, Gurmukh Singh Dutta, who is achieved superannuation after serving the department for decades.

The function was attended by the staff members of Joint Director Youth Services & Sports Kashmir. The ZPEOs, PELs, PEMs, PETs, ReKs and other ministerial staff of the district Shopian also participated in the function.

While Joint Director YS&S Kashmir, Waseem Raja, virtually joined the function. The Joint Director applauded the outgoing officer for the role he played in the department.

The officials highlighted the contribution of the retiring officer in the field of sports and wished him a happy post retirement life.

It was given that DYSSO Shopian touched new horizons of achievements under the leadership of the retiring officer. During his tenure the department hosted various Provincial Level sports activities