YSS Celebrates National Youth Day Across J&K

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 12: 80 Member contingent drawn from various parts of the UT of J&K being escorted by Joint Director YSS

(Kashmir) Bashir Ahmed and other senior officers and officials of the Department are representing the UT in the 26th National

Youth Festival (NYF) which was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India at Hubblli- Dharward Karnataka on Thursday.

The contingent of different genre of activities, dressed in the traditional costumes of the UT, studded the crown of India with

colorful bezels. The Department is sanguine enough that the young Artists from the UT will come with flying colors.

Hon’ble Prime Minister of India gave a go to the prestigious festival at 4 o’clock by making a vibrant and didactic speech to

the participants of different States / UTs of the country and to the nation as well.

Meanwhile, on the Directions of Director YSS, National Youth Day was celebrated across the UT by the Department.

Numerous colorful functions were organized at District Headquarters by the District Youth Services and Sports Officers across

Jammu and Kashmir. Suitable arrangements of telecasting proceedings of the impressive and glittering inaugural function of

the Festival were made at various venues. Youth in large numbers witnessed the program with interest and enthusiasm.

Different Youth oriented programmes on social and developmental issues of the communities and the nation as a whole

were also organized in some districts of the UT. At the summer capital of the UT, suitable arrangements were made by the

District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar for the live telecast of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India’s Speech. Youth

in large numbers watched proceedings of the function live in the Auditorium of Government Polytechnic College Srinagar.

In Jammu division the main event in this connection was held at Government College for Women Gandhinagar. Director Youth

Services and Sports J&K Subhash C Chhibber, Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu Suram Chand Sharma,

Chief Accounts Officer Sunil Sharma, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jammu, Principals of various colleges, staff of

Sports Department besides hundreds of young boys and girls watched the live Telecast at Jammu jointly. Pertinently the UT-

based contingent was flagged off by Secretary Youth Services and Sports J&K Sarmad Hafeez last week to participate in the

26th NYF being held at Hubly Karnataka to mark the Birth Aniversary of Swami Vivekananda.