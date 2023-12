Jammu Tawi, Dec 25: A protest broke out on Monday evening after a youth was murdered in Vijaypur area of Samba district.

Police said that some miscreants attacked the deceased identified as Akshay Kumar, resident of Gudwal, Ramgarh, Vijaypur.

He died on the spot, they said adding that a case has been registered and investigation started.

Meanwhile locals staged protest and blocked the road expressing resentment over the alleged rising crime cases in the area.