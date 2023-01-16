Youth Services & Sports starts Snow Skiing course for Girls at Gulmarg

Training Course for Batch 1st inaugurated

today, other batches to follow

NL Corresspondent

Baramulla, Jan 16: The Department of Youth Services & Sports, District Srinagar today started the annual Snow Skiing

courses for Girl students at world famous Ski destination Gulmarg.

Regular Training course for Batch 1st was inaugurated by Assistant Director Tourism Dr Javaid-ul- Rehman in presence of

District Youth Services & Sports Officer Srinagar, Balbir Singh.

The Assistant Director Tourism graced the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest, and in his address congratulated and

encouraged the participants to work hard during the training days in order to acquire necessary knowledge and skills.

DYSSO Srinagar briefed the participants regarding the initiatives being taken by the department to engage youth in

productive activities.

He also highlighted the achievements of the department and instructed the trainers to work with utmost dedication during the

course. He also instructed the YSS staff to provide every possible facility to the students during the entire course.

DYSSO Srinagar thanked the Tourism department for their support and cooperation in making the course possible at the busiest

tourist destination.

About 45 Girl students from various Government schools of Srinagar are taking part in the training course.

It is worth mentioning here that every year these courses are conducted under the patronage and supervision of

Directorate of Youth Services & Sports J&K to train aspiring students in the domain and to prepare and produce youth

to take up this skill at professional level in the later part of their lives besides providing them with an opportunity to

participate in different competitions.

Veteran Olympian Gul Mustafa, Incharge course Muzamil Ahmad, Incharge Hutments-YSS Hilal Ahmad besides other senior

officers and instructors of the department also attended the inaugural function.