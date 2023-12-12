Youth Services and Sports Department promotes grassroots sports in Reasi District

NL Corresspondent

Reasi, Dec 12: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra marked an energetic celebration of traditional sports across 59 panchayats in Reasi district organized by Department of Youth Services and Sports. The initiative aimed at fostering community engagement and promoting the spirit of sportsmanship among local youths.

The event witnessed an array of dynamic sports activities that engaged and enthralled participants and spectators alike. Volleyball and Kabaddi, being perennial favorites, showcased the athletic prowess and teamwork of the participants. Simultaneously, the inclusion of traditional and indigenous games such as Santolia, Marbal, and Gilli Danda added a cultural essence to the sporting extravaganza.

Officers from the Department of Youth Services and Sports expressed their enthusiasm about the overwhelming response and participation from the local communities. “The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is not only about physical fitness but also about reviving our heritage through indigenous sports.

These sporting events served as platforms for fostering camaraderie, instilling values of sportsmanship, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle among the youth of Reasi district. Additionally, the initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing local talent, paving the way for potential future athletes.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports extends its gratitude to all participants, local authorities, and community members for their enthusiastic involvement and support in making this event a grand success. Such initiatives will continue to be an integral part of our commitment to promoting sports at the grassroots level.