Youth from 4 states participate in Tribal Youth Exchange Programme at Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Mar 21: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today inaugurated the seven-day Tribal Youth Exchange Programme at Teachers Bhawan here.

The programme is being organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) with an aim of empowering tribal students with exposure to diverse cultures, education, and skills training across the country.

Addressing the participants during the inaugural ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme is a step towards providing our tribal students with opportunities to explore new horizons, expand their knowledge and skills, and help them realize their full potential. He added that the programme will open new doors in the life of tribal youth as it will acquaint them with diverse culture of this place and help them know different aspects of way of life here and its associated customs and rituals.

Advisor Bhatnagar underlined that this exchange program will be vital for the personality development of the Tribal Youth as their understanding of life, legitimate career aspirations and other training needs for having employable skills can be enhanced. He advised the organisers to include different kinds of activities like group discussions, guest lectures, field visits, painting competitions and other related activities in the program.

Advisor, on the occasion, asked the participants to take due benefit of this program as it will make them part of mainstream developmental process besides enabling them learn about different cultures and lifestyles, and gain valuable insights into education and career opportunities. He assured them that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir will provide them all assistance during their stay.

Director NYKS JK & Ladakh, Nisar Ahmad Bhat. President Gandhi Global Family Jammu and Kashmir, Padmashri Dr SP Verma and President J&K Ex Services League, Lieutenant General Rakesh Sharma (retd) also addressed the participants during the inaugural session and enlightened the participants about the core benefits of this programme on their lives.

Advisor Bhatnagar also distributed sports kits among the Youth Clubs of Jammu region.

The participants from Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh presented colourful cultural performances highlighting the unique tribal culture and customs of their respective states.

Notably, 220 youth from four tribal States including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are participating in the programme. These participants will be engaged in multiple activities like educational tours, awareness sessions, debates, seminars, group discussions, sports and cultural activities focused on unity and integrity of the nation during this seven day Tribal Youth Exchange Programme.