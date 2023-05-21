‘Youth Conference’ to celebrate G-20 Summit

Raja Syed Rather

Ganderbal, May 20 (KNO): ‘Voice For Peace and Justice', an organisation working with the government for the welfare of youth, on Saturday organised a ‘youth conference' to celebrate the G-20 Summit at the famous tourist destination of Manasbal Lake in this Ganderbal district.

The conference was attended by students and scholars of various educational institutions besides social activists and the members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

The participants while speaking on the occasion welcomed the upcoming G-20 meeting and termed it “a golden opportunity to display Kashmir's age-old hospitality at the international level”.

The convener of ‘Voice for Peace and Justice' Farooq Ganderbali extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for this grand event.

He said the event will send a message across the globe about the beauty and hospitality of Kashmir which will subsequently boost tourism and generate more employment here.