Young Heros team gets new jersey

NL Corresspondent



The young team of the Club presented the new jersey by the veteran footballers and founders, Ashok Sharma and Amarjeet Singh in the presence of young members, Aay Kumar, Amarjeet Singh and Rajesh Sumberia.

Founded in 1966, the Club has a long list of achievements to its credit and enjoyed a lot of fan following for decades together.

“It has been decided at the club level that young teams of under-19 boys and women shall be introduced very soon in addition to the existing senior men side. Efforts are on and soon Young Heros shall have a new look,” disclosed founder member, Ashok Sharma.