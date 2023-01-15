Yeti Airlines Aircraft Crashes In Pokhara

NEPAL: An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines that flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu has crashed in Pokhara of Kaski district on Sunday morning.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, told the Post.

The details are awaited. A rescue team has been deployed to the crash site on a helicopter.