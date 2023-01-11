Yash Pal memorial Volleyball tourney begins

NL Corresspondent

Poonch, Jan 11: Sher -e-Pooch Yash Pal Sharma Memorial Volleyball Tournament, organised by Shaheed DySP Manjit Singh

Memorial Volleyball Club Poonch, got underway at Government Degree College (GDC) ground, here today.

In total, eight teams from across the district have enrolled for the event which is being held under the guidance of

chairman of the host Club, Mohd Tariq. “The event is being organised to recall the contributions of Sher-e-Poonch for the

development of the masses of the border district,” speaking to the gathering said chief guest, Advocate Sanjay Raina,

president People From Pooch. He appreciated the efforts being made by Mohd Tariq in recalling the contributions of tall

leaders of Poonch, including Yash Pal Sharma.

Those present on the occasion were Pardeep Khanna (social worker), Saleem Bandey (AEE), Nirdosh Kumar (Manager

Sports Stadium), Parvaiz Malik, Asrar Khan, Ramiz Tariq and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Earlier, the opening match of the day won by Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Club beating Poonch Club 3-1 (25-19,

21-25, 25-09, 25-20). The technical penal for the event comprised Ramiz Tariq, Nazarat Hussain, Anjum Mehtab and Irfan

Ahmed.