Wynk Rewind is now live with India’s favourite music of 2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Wynk Music, India's number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today, unveiled its Wynk Rewind 2023 – announcing the top artists, albums and songs to have ruled the Indian music scene this year.

Wynk Rewind 2023 collates the top artists, albums, songs and playlists played on Wynk music over the course of a particular year. Powered by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm it draws out the music consumption patterns of users and offers Wynk users a personalised user experience on the app, delivering trends that offer a detailed view into listening patterns across total minutes streamed, favourite songs and artists, all of which can be shared across social media platforms.

Abhishek Biswal, Head – Digital Products & Services, Airtel said, “At Wynk, we are always trying to find engaging ways to enhance the experience on our platform.

In line with this, Wynk Rewind is an incredible initiative and offers deep customer insights into music preferences and consumption trends, which helps us immensely in elevating the experience on our app and delivering greater value to our customers.

We promise to continue to build on our endeavours to offer the most personalised music experience to our customers.”