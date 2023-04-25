Wushu Association retains president, secretary

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Apr 25: Wushu Association of Jammu and Kashmir retained its president, Vijay Saraf and general secretary, Bhavneet for the next term in the Annual General Body meeting held at Amar Singh Club, here today.

The elections were conducted under the guidance of returning officer, Anshuja Tak, Advocate following the laid down sports code.

Suhel Ahmed represented Wushu Association of India as observer. Ranjeet Kalra welcomed the members and the observers amidst presenting the detailed report of the Achievements of Wushu.

General secretary, Bhavneet read the report of the Wushu Association of J&K saying that Wushu was the only sports in the UT J&K which has given the highest results at the Asian Games, World Championships and lone National Awardee, Dronacharya Award. She also highlighted other achievements at the National and UT level.

She also apprised the house about the calendar of activities for the year 2023- 24 moreover Wushu Association of J&K has bided for the India Open Wushu championship to be held in Srinagar in the current year.

Other office bearers: Ranjeet Kalra (senior vice president), Sadat Aslam Wani, Ravi Gupta, Manish Gupta (all vice presidents), Sohit Sharma (treasurer), Devender Sharma (joint secretary, Jammu), Mohd Maqsood Rather (joint secretary, Kashmir), Gurpreet Singh, Jyoti Sharma, Appu Jamwal, Rajinder Singh, Sanjay, Ajaz Hassan, Ashi Jamwal, Vishali Kumari, Soniya Verma, Tabasum Akhter, Kavita Sharma, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh and Arti Devi (all executive members).

In the meantime, the elected body handed over cheques, amounting to Rs 25,000, to each unit for conduct of the district activity for the year 2022-23. Later, Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya Awardee) presented vote of thanks.