WUD invites applications for 2024 admissions

Jammu Tawi: World University of Design (WUD) is accepting applications for its B.Des, B.PA, BBA, and M.Des courses until January 26th, 2024. The WUD Design Aptitude Test (WUDAT 2024) is scheduled for Sunday, January 28th, 2024, applicable for nearly 30 programs across diverse disciplines. This proctored online entrance exam, centered on design aptitude, allows candidates to take the test conveniently from their homes using laptops. The two-hour examination includes sections with multiple-choice questions in Logical Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, General Knowledge, and a Drawing-based section.

WUD is actively welcoming online applications from candidates aspiring to secure admission to its diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2024. The university offers programs in Fashion, Product, Interior, Transportation, Graphic Communication, Animation, Film & Video, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Architecture, and Management.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the Vice-Chancellor of World University of Design, expresses enthusiasm about prospective students, stating, “WUDAT serves as the gateway for a successful career in Art, Architecture, or Design. Each year, numerous aspiring designers and creative minds take the WUDAT entrance exam to pursue their dream of receiving quality education. Given our limited intake, we follow a stringent admission process. Shortlisted students from the entrance exam proceed to the second round, the interview-cum-portfolio round. Based on their performance in both rounds, we extend provisional admission offers to a select few students.”

The deadline for submission of application forms is January 26, 2024. Interested applicants can retrieve the form and register using the following link: https://worlduniversityofdesign.nopaperforms.com