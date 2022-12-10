Workshop on Sustainable Dev Goals SDGs will be powerful tool to measure development: CS

Jammu Tawi, Dec 09: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today said that the

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be a very powerful tool to measure

development in general and sustainable development in particular, and added that

the governments have to measure development to improve further.

The Chief Secretary stated it while chairing the workshop on Sustainable

Development Goals and delivering the keynote address, he said, “If we do not

measure development, we do not improve. If we do not measure with consistency, it

is just anecdotal. The SDG tool will be a very powerful tool to measure development

in general and sustainable development in particular”.

Dr Mehta also exhorted upon the departments to utilize the SDG mechanism

to chart a plan till 2030.

He further reiterated that J&K is the front runner in implementing several

schemes and programmes and is also closing to saturating several other schemes.

The consultation was organized in collaboration with NITI Aayog, Ministry of

Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and United Nations

Development Programme (UNDP).

The UT-wide consultation saw participation from senior officials of all

departments of Jammu and Kashmir and included speakers and experts from Union

Ministries, State Governments and UNDP.

The Sustainable Development Goals or the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable

Development is a global consensus signed by India and 190 plus countries of the

world in 2015.

It includes 17 Goals and 169 global targets, which cut across social, economic

and environmental dimensions. In India, NITI Aayog, in close coordination with

MoSPI, monitors the progress on the global goals at the national as well as at the

level of States and Union Territories. The SDGs have brought the focus on

development-related outcomes and not just financial expenditure and physical

progress.

This workshop was held at the heels of a new partnership between the UT and

NITI Aayog. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir and NITI Aayog, in technical

partnership with UNDP, have entered into an agreement to establish a Sustainable

Development Goals Coordination Centre (SDGCC) at the Planning, Development &

Monitoring Department. This partnership will seek to strengthen the monitoring

system of the state, derive actionable insights from data analytics, promote gap-

based targeting and build capacities.

The consultation in Jammu included sessions by NITI Aayog on the Indian

model of SDG localisation, national and UT indicator framework by MoSPI, sharing

of best practices on the adoption of the SDG framework by Gujarat, Uttarakhand,

Haryana and Punjab, and on aligning budgets to SDGs.

Secretary, PD&MD briefed the gathering that J&K has been a frontrunner UT

scoring better than many States/UT’s in majority of sectors like health, agriculture

production, education, renewable energy, providing civic amenities, enhancing

forest cover, and ensuring gender equality esp during the last two years.

Dr Raghav Langer, Administrative Secretary thanked the Chief Secretary for

his valuable insights and guiding the UT on the journey towards fulfilment of SDG’s.

He also thanked senior Administrative Secretaries, DG Planning PMCE/PFD, DG

E&S, DG Budget and other senior officers of the Planning Department for their

interactive participation in the workshop.

Satvir Kour, Director General, Economics and Statistics, J&K presented Vote

of Thanks to the speakers and participants alike.