Work-life balance is the need of the hour

The pressure to stay competitive and productive is resulting in work-life imbalance among employees, which leads to a host of negative impacts

Sakshi Sethi

In today's fast-paced world, it has become too easy to get caught up in work and neglect other important aspects of life. Research shows that a healthy work-life balance is essential for not only physical and mental health but also productivity and overall life satisfaction. Over years, society has undergone a significant transformation in different spheres, of which the most prevalent one is none other than ‘work'. Undoubtedly, work plays a significant part in every individual's life.

Today, many big companies and business sectors are striving to produce goods and services that are of great value and that is possible only due to strong, motivated and highly dedicated employees. But, at the same time, work helps an individual to shape his identity, structure time and be in contact with others. Today work-life balance is an important aspect of a healthy work environment. Maintaining this balance helps reduce stress and prevent burnout at the workplace.

Today, the increased levels of globalisation, technological advancements, continuous change in economic conditions and social demands have changed the nature of work. Organisations, to accomplish their goals require not only a talented and motivated workforce but also a team full of dedication and energy. Due to the cutting-edge competition, the so-called 9 – 5 work-life culture has now been shifted to a 24×7 cycle, resulting in imbalance, stress, anxiety, burnout and absenteeism. In most cases, individuals working for long hours experience health problems, too.

The growing requirements imposed by companies, businesses and corporations on their employees to stay competitive have caused so much work-life imbalance in a manner that it has started affecting their personal lives. Working for long hours results in fatigue and negative impacts on relations and even health. Also, people who work long hours consistently are likely to develop unhealthy weight gains, increased neck and muscle discomfort and other ailments. Research even explains that people who work more than 3-4 hours overtime are likely to develop higher risk of heart attacks as compared to those who don't work overtime.

At the core of an effective work-life balance are two key concepts – ‘achievement' and ‘enjoyment' that are relevant to all of us. They form the front and back of the coin of value in an individual's life. Trying to live a one-sided life is one reason why so many successful people are not nearly as happy as they should be. Employers need to define their arrangements in such a manner that employees live to their fullest potential. It is only then that employees will develop healthy relationships with employers, resulting in better quality and greater volume of production.

Remember work-life balance is not one size that fits all. People have different requirements and needs at different points. For a young learner, the definition of work-life could be a balance between work and quality of life; for a family person it could mean a balance between work and family responsibilities; and for an older person, it could mean a balance between work and health. One needs to experiment with different approaches to find what works best for them. Focusing on the task; prioritising the tasks based on importance and urgency to avoid getting bogged down; learning to say ‘NO' to a work that doesn't fall under the job description; asking for help whenever needed; investing in relations; taking breaks regularly; prioritising health and family time are a few steps that can be taken to maintain a healthy balance.

Continuously focusing on progress will result in more productivity, less mental exhaustion and more mindfulness, thereby making an individual concentrated, connected and more energised. The key to a healthy work-life balance is to be intentional about how to spend time.

(The author is an educator)