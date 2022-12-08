Won’t tolerate China’s attempts to unilaterally change LAC: India

NEW DELHI: Delivering his remarks in the Parliament on the ‘Latest Developments in India’s

Foreign Policy’, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India won’t

tolerate China’s attempts to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Jaishankar further warned that if China continues to build forces in the border area, it will have

serious impact and concerns on the relationship of both countries.

“Diplomatically, we’re clear with Chinese we won’t tolerate attempts to unilaterally change LAC.

If they continue to do that and build up forces which constitute serious concerns in border area

then our relationship isn’t normal and that abnormality is evident in last few years,” the External

Affairs Minister said during his address to Rajya Sabha.

Earlier when Jaishankar met the outgoing Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong in October,

emphasized that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential to maintaining bilateral

ties.

“Emphasized that the development of India-China relations is guided by the 3 Mutuals. Peace

and tranquillity in the border areas are essential,” Jaishankar tweeted after meeting

ambassador Sun.

“The normalization of India-China relations is in the interest of both countries, of Asia and the

world at large,” he said in another tweet.

Sun, who assumed office in July 2019, is leaving at a time when the two sides are trying to

manage ties, following the 2020 border clash that has remained the dominant issue between

the neighbours.

In his farewell remarks on Tuesday, the Chinese envoy stressed the need to resolve

differences between India and China and uphold the principle of non-interference in each

other’s internal affairs.

India and China have had several rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings since 2020

on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the India-China border areas. India

has repeatedly emphasised that India-China relations cannot be normal unless the border

situation is stable and added that if China disturbs the peace and tranquillity in border areas, it

will impact the relations further.

Furthermore, Jaishankar also highlighted the situation in Sri Lanka and said that India has

always extended support to the entirety of Sri Lanka which also includes the Tamil community,

Sinhalese community and people from all other communities.