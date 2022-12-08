Won’t tolerate China’s attempts to unilaterally change LAC: India

NEW DELHI: Delivering his remarks in the Parliament on the ‘Latest  Developments in ’s
Foreign Policy’, External Affairs Minister Dr S  Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India won’t
tolerate China’s attempts  to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Jaishankar further warned that if China continues to build forces in  the border area, it will have
serious impact and concerns on the  relationship of both countries.
“Diplomatically, we’re clear with Chinese we won’t tolerate attempts  to unilaterally change LAC.
If they continue to do that and build up  forces which constitute serious concerns in border area
then our  relationship isn’t normal and that abnormality is evident in last few  years,” the External
Affairs Minister said during his address to Rajya  Sabha.
Earlier when Jaishankar met the outgoing Chinese envoy to India Sun  Weidong in October,
emphasized that peace and tranquillity in the border  areas are essential to maintaining bilateral
ties.
“Emphasized that the development of India-China relations is guided  by the 3 Mutuals. Peace
and tranquillity in the border areas are  essential,” Jaishankar tweeted after meeting
ambassador Sun.
“The normalization of India-China relations is in the interest of  both countries, of Asia and the
at large,” he said in another  tweet.

Sun, who assumed office in July 2019, is leaving at a time when the  two sides are trying to
manage ties, following the 2020 border clash  that has remained the dominant issue between
the neighbours.
In his farewell remarks on Tuesday, the Chinese envoy stressed the  need to resolve
differences between India and China and uphold the  principle of non-interference in each
other’s internal affairs.
India and China have had several rounds of diplomatic and military  level meetings since 2020
on the situation along the Line of Actual  Control (LAC), in the India-China border areas. India
has repeatedly  emphasised that India-China relations cannot be normal unless the border
situation is stable and added that if China disturbs the peace and  tranquillity in border areas, it
will impact the relations further.
Furthermore, Jaishankar also highlighted the situation in Sri Lanka  and said that India has
always extended support to the entirety of Sri  Lanka which also includes the Tamil community,
Sinhalese community and  people from all other communities.

