Won’t Fight Elections Till Article 370 Is Restored In Jammu & Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR, Mar 22: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that she won’t contest another assembly election till Article 370 is not brought back in Jammu & Kashmir. “I am never going to fight assembly elections as long as Article 370 is not restored. It’s more of an emotional issue for me,” the former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir said.

“Whenever I took an oath [as J&K Chief Minister], it was under two constitutions — the Constitution of India and the Constitution of J&K — with two flags at the same time. It’s more of an emotional issue for me,” Mufti said. The Centre in August 2019 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which granted a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The move was opposed by various parties, including Mufti’s PDP, as it effectively ended the autonomy that the state had enjoyed since India’s independence from Britain in 1947.