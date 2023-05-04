Won’t Allow Enemy To Disturb Peace In Valley: Army After Foiling Infiltration Bid In Kupwara

SRINAGAR, May 4: Following the killing of two militants in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Army on Thursday said that they are ready to foil any attempt made from across the border to push infiltrators into the Valley to disturb peace.

Addressing a press conference at Z Gali, Brigadier Vinod Singh Negi said that operation in Machil sector on May 3 was conducted successfully leading to elimination of two infiltrators. He said that intelligence agencies were regularly receiving inputs about possible infiltration. “It was learnt that infiltrators will be pushed from across the border. After inputs by the police high alert was sounded on May 01,” he said. He said that following inputs additional ambushes were deployed at possible target places and special operation group of J&K police was also involved in this operation. The Brigadier also said that the operation was conducted under challenging conditions as troops braved cold weather conditions and low visibility.

“Braving continuous snow, rain, overflow of water channels and challenging atmosphere, the operation was conducted successfully. Brave troops remained under open sky for more than 48 hours waiting for the infiltrators,” he said.

The Brigadier said that on May 03 an ambush spotted and killed two infiltrators. “They were fired at and two of them were killed. Entire area was searched and war like store along with eatables with Pakistan marking were recovered.” He added that regularly efforts are being made from the other side of the border to disturb peace here. “All such efforts have been foiled. We are fully alert and every infiltration will be foiled,” he said while praising the troops deployed at forward areas. Meanwhile, SSP Kupwara while addressing the press conference said that they will continue to foil any attempts of enemy. “Alert troops are deployed at LoC. We continue to work jointly with army and share every intelligence input. No one can cross the LoC and disturb peace here,” he said

Two militants were killed in an encounter in Machil sector on Wednesday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district.