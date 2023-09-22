Women’s Reservation Bill Be Implemented Immediately: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that the women’s reservation bill be implemented immediately and alleged that the government does not want to do this while distracting from the demand for caste census.

The Women’s reservation bill is a good thing, but two “footnotes” of census and delimitation have been attached, Gandhi told a press conference here a day after the women’s reservation bill was passed by Parliament.

The Congress said delimitation and census were “poor excuses” for the postponement of the women’s quota and alleged that the entire exercise was to create an election issue, without actually implementing it.

The opposition party also dubbed the bill as a “teasing illusion”.

The bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its favour. (Agencies)