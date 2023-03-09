Women’s Khelo India Dus Ka Dum starts today

Agencies

Jammu, Mar 09: The Department of Sports, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to organize the Khelo India Dus Ka Dum event from March 10 to March 31 as part of celebration for the International Women’s Day 2023.

As per a handout issued by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) such a sports initiative is happening for the first time and the Union Ministry has sanctioned a total budget of Rs 50 Lakh to conduct the tournament.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur shall be in attendance in the opening ceremony of the event on March 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the National capital.

The tournament features 10 sports that will be held across 10 cities in the country. Close to 15000 women athletes are set to participate, the handout mentioned.

Top women athletes of the country including Indian hockey star, Rani, boxer

Nikhat Zareen and more have posted videos cheering for the participating girls and wishing them the best.

Some of the prominent athletes will also be joining the program in selected locations while women achievers will also be felicitated. The sports disciplines that will be a part of the event included Kho Kho, Wushu, Wrestling, Fencing, Archery, Swimming, Basketball, Judo, Athletics and Yogasana.

The main purpose of organizing this tournament is to provide platform to the

women athletes who were unable to participate in national, state level competitions and also ensure that competitive sports reaches untapped geographical areas.