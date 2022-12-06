Women employees constitute up to 41 % of the workforce at PreludeSys

NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu Tawi: PreludeSys Pvt Ltd announced today that women employees account for more than 41 percent of their workforce in India.

This news builds upon the successful recognition of PreludeSys as a “Great Place to Work” a few months ago and underscores the

company’s commitment to equity in the workplace. PreludeSys has emerged as one of the top employers in the country, and women are

a vital component in its talent pool. Reflecting on the development, Prasad Reddy, AVP – HR & IT for PreludeSys, said, “Gender equality

is still one of the most pressing workplace issues. PreludeSys recognizes the importance of this balance and has embarked on a mission

to empower women by providing them with platforms and opportunities. We also celebrate women leaders in the technology industry with

the explicit goal of encouraging more women to pursue careers in this field, which will impact and raise the hiring pool’s diversity.”

PreludeSys has earned recognition for its work culture and ethics before. In October 2022, the organization—specializing in digital

transformation, enterprise application integration, and business process services—was certified as a “Great Place to Work” for a

consecutive year. Many industry leaders across technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) focus on workforce diversity and

making workplaces gender-neutral to impact the company positively. As a brand, PreludeSys combines industry knowledge, technology,

and the business experience of its seasoned professionals to provide services that consistently meet client expectations and deliver

measurable results.