Woman judge suffers head injury as two bike-borne men snatch bag

NEW DELHI, March 14: A woman judge has suffered head injuries as she fell on a road while trying to save her handbag from the bike-borne snatchers in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman judge was looted by two bike-borne snatchers on March 6 at 10 pm, when she was taking a walk with her 12-year-old son in the Gulabi Bagh area. “Two bike-borne snatchers came from behind and tried to snatch her bag. While she was trying to resist their attempts, she fell on the road and suffered a minor head injury. The woman’s son immediately informed his father and he took him to the hospital,” the police said.

As per the police, there were about Rs 8,000 in cash, an ATM card and some documents in her handbag.

“On March 7, a case was registered on the complaint of Master Yuvraj resident of Gulabi Bagh Delhi in which he alleged that two persons on a motorcycle robbed his mother Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal who is a judicial officer. She had a bag containing Rs 8 thousand, some documents and ATM Card. She was pushed by robbers, resulting in head injury,” the police said.

The Delhi Police immediately registered the case under Section 394 (person voluntarily causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, a team of Gulabi Bagh Police Statio apprehended two accused persons Dilshad and Rahul.

“During the investigation, on the basis of CCTV footage, found the bike and arrested both the accused,” added police.

“Accused Md Dilshad is a desperate robber/snatcher and was previously involved in 10 criminal cases while the other accused Rahul is first time offender,” said police.

The police also recovered the bike from the accused, which they used to commit the robbery and the ATM card and Rs 4,500 in cash.

Further investigations are underway.