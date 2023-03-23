Woman injured as mud house collapses in J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, Mar 21: A woman suffered ‘minor injuries’ after a house she was dwelling in collapsed allegedly after last night’s earthquake in this district, reports and officials said on Wednesday.

The house at Balnoi village of Mankote Mendhar area in the district collapsed after last night’s 6.6 magnitude tremor shook it, leading to minor injuries to a woman identified as Asiya Parveen, wife of Mohammad Bhasharat . A police official said that while the woman suffered minor injuries, claims about the house getting damaged due to the earthquake were being verified.