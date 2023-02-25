Witness identifies JKLF’s Yasin Malik in Rubaiya Sayeed’s kidnapping case

Jammu Tawi, February 24

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik appeared via video-conferencing before a special court here on Friday and an eyewitness identified him in the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

The eyewitness corroborated that he had gone to Sopore in Baramulla district at the time of the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed and identified the place and persons connected with it, the prosecution said, terming it a major success for their side.

Malik, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail serving a jail term in a terror financing case, was not produced in the court physically due to a Ministry of Home Affairs order restricting his movement.

“Today, there was a case of Yasin Malik with the special judge of TADA court with regard to Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case. We had summoned two eyewitnesses — number 7 and number 13. The eyewitness number 13 was present in the court and the eyewitness number 7 could not attend due to health reasons,” senior public prosecutor SK Bhat told reporters.

The statement of the eyewitness (13) was recorded and Malik was present during the examination through virtual mode, he said, adding the other accused in the case were also present in the court.

The eyewitness, who identified Malik through virtual mode, also identified another accused Mohammad Zaman in the open court, Bhat added.

He said the eyewitness admitted that he had gone to Sopore, along with another eyewitness, a day after the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed.