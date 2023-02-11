With 7 vacancies JKPSC now functions with 2 incumbents

Jammu Tawi, Feb 10: With former IPS officer Afhad-ul-Mujtaba completing his term as a member of the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission on Friday, the key recruitment body of the Union Territory is now left with only one member.

Mujtaba, an illustrious IPS officer, who was appointed as a member of the constitutional body on June 24, 2020, completed his term today, leaving the constitutional body with only one member now.

According to details available, the PSC is now left only with chairman Satish Chandra (former IAS officer) and member Zubair Ahmed Raza (former judge).

As per the Constitution of India, a member of the State Public Service Commission shall hold the office for a term of six years or till the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.

Before scrapping of the Article 370, the appointment and retirement of PSC members in J&K was governed by the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir, which allowed members of the prestigious body to hold office for a term of five years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The Public Service Commission was made functional by J&K UT’s administration with appointment of its chairman and eight other members in 2020. BR Sharma, who completed his term, was replaced by Satish Chandra in 2022.

All other members excluding Zubair Ahmad Raza who were appointed in 2020 by the J&K administration have completed their innings.

Those appointed in 2020 included Afhad-ul-Mujtaba, Syed Iqbal Aga, Subash Gupta, Prof. Des Raj, Sameer Bharati, Prof. Showkat Ahmad Zargar, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Lone and Zubair Ahmad Raza.

It is pertinent to mention that the J & K government in May 2022 had appointed a committee headed by Chief Secretary for making suitable recommendations for selection of chairman and members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

The CS-led panel consisted of Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department and Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.