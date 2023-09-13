Wish such debates took place in India’s Parliament: Chidambaram after Sunak answers in UK Parliament

New Delhi, Sep 13 : Congress leader P Chidambatam on Wednesday took a swipe at the government citing a debate in UK Parliament between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition members after his return from India following G20 Summit, and said he wished such a debate took place in India's Parliament.

Chidambaram in his post on X said, “Please read the reports of the debate in the House of Commons when MPs questioned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his talks with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. Hard questions by the Opposition, prompt answers by the Prime Minister.”

“It is not important who prevailed in the debate. What is important is that a debate took place in Parliament within hours of the Prime Minister's return to Britain. How I wish such a debate took place in India's Parliament. Such questions and answers were normal in Parliament when Jawaharlal Nehru was prime minister,” the former Union minister said.

His remarks came after Sunak returned to the UK after attending the G20 Summit in India and answered the questions of opposition leaders.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government over not allowing debates in Parliament over important issues.