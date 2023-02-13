Winning start by J&K in Rollball

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 13: Jammu and Kashmir made a winning start when the host men defeated Assam 4-3 in a low scoring closely contested game on the opening day of the 19th Senior National Rollball Championship at Skating Rink, MA Stadium, here today.

The event was declared open by Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma amidst introduction with the participating teams and officials.

This four-day Championship is being organized in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the auspices of Rollball Federation of India.

Speaking to the gathering, chief guest lauded the efforts of J&K Rollball Association for conducting such a mega sports event in the city of temples. President of the host Association, Gautam Daluja presented vote of thanks.

The Results: MEN: J&K bt Assam 4-3; Maharashtra bt Uttar Pradesh 6-3; RSSA bt Pondicherry 22-10; Gujarat bt Madhya Pradesh 7-2.

WOMEN: Uttar Pradesh bt Pondicherry 13-04; Chattisgarh bt Madhya Pradesh 5-1.