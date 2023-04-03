Will not allow democracy to be defeated: JKPCC

JAMMU : The Congress Party launched its `Jai Bharat Satyagrah Program' across J&K UT with large protest dharna at Chowk Chabutra in Old Jammu City today. Through the Jai Bharat Program, the Congress wants to raise its voice against the BJP for the murder of democracy, use of deceitful tactics to silence the opposition, imposition of Property Tax, sky-rocketing prices, unemployment, various ongoing scams and other major issues plaguing the lives of common people today. JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney former minister, Ravinder Sharma chief spokesperson, Vijay Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma and others attended the program at Chowk Chabutra. The Satyagraha program was organised by Block Congress Committee Jammu East, Block No. 7 led by Atul Sharma and Chander Shekhar. Speaking on the occasion Bhalla bashed the BJP for the ‘murder of democracy' in India and stated that the government is least concerned about the genuine issues of the common people in Jammu and across India. Under their governance, India is in the worst state of disintegration, he said. The triple threat of rising prices and inflation, unemployment and unreasonable taxes are crippling the Indian households. BJP is trying to silence entire opposition and is setting the base for a totalitarian regime. Congress will not sit silently to watch the murder of democracy, Bhalla stated. Yogesh Sawhney said that Congress is actively fighting against the exploitation of people by BJP. The harsh reality of today is that youth is unemployed, prices are through the roof, corruption and scams are happening left, right ans the Centre, and the government is only concerned with enriching the already rich class, filling its own pocket with taxes, and running its own socio-political agenda. Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma stated that Congress will protect democracy. The way Modi government is destroying the Indian Constitution and democratic values are condemnable. There has been deliberate attempt to stifle the dissenting voice, which is in total contrast of the character to the Indian Constitution. Senior leaders including Suresh Dogra, Dr Ramakant Khajuria, Pawandev Singh, Virender Singh, Romesh Sharma, Dara Singh, Pawan Sharma, Anil Kumar, Ram Magotra and others also participated in the program. At Udhampur, `Jai Bharat Satyagrah Prog' was held under the leadership of senior party leaders Pranab Shagotra, Ex-MLA Krishan Chand Bhagat ( DCC chief), Ex-MLA Dina Nath Bhagat, Sumit Mangotra, Shakeel Shaha. At Samba, senior leader and former MLA Balwan Singh accompaned by Ex-Minister Gurbachan Kumari Rana, DCC president Sanjeev Sharma, M K Bhardwaj, Subash Bhagat, Babbal Gupta working president, Vijay Tagotra and others held Satyagrah program.

At Ramban, PCC general secretary Manmohan Singh along with DCC president Ashok Kumar Ex-MLA, Bashir Ahmed DDC, Payare Lal Shan Co-organiser, Khalid Wani and others addressed media conference. At Reasi, former MLA and president Mahila Congress Indu Pawar along with DCC president Rajesh Sadotra, Pritam Singh, Vijay Sharma & others joined the program. At Kathua, former MLC and senior leader Ved Mahajan alongwith PCC secretary Shashi Sharma, DCC president Pankaj Dogra besides others held an impressive program.

At other district headquarters also similar programs were held.