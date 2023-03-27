Will Make Laws To Protect Our Jobs And Land, If Voted To Power: Azad

KATHUA : The Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday reiterated that the people of Jammu Kashmir have only right over its resources and he will pass the laws in the State Assembly to bar outsiders from purchasing land here and securing jobs if elected to power. Azad while addressing a public meeting in Barnoti Kathua said, the present regime despite making tall claims to offer abundant job opportunities to local youth have failed miserably and on the other hand is snatching the land from locals who feed their families from it. “The land is meant for people and when it is taken away from them what is the use of it. No government has the right to snatch the livelihood of people rather it is bound to offer more economic opportunities,” he said. Azad said while the present regime did some good things that benefited the people, all that was washed away after it imposed anti-people decisions like land eviction order, property tax imposition and contracts to outsiders. He said if his party comes to power, he will ensure jobs and land is protected for the local people. He also criticized the decision of the government for allotting land to 1965 PoK refugees but not granting the ownership rights. Azad said that to improve the economic conditions of people, the government shall also provide compensation to farmers who face damage to their crops due to excessive rains. He said to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir politically and economically, restoration of statehood is must and he will fight for it as long as it is not restored. Azad said that DPAP is the only political Party which fights for the issues of people and people have been realizing it with their massive participation in our rallies and meetings. “After seeing the response of people, we have started a membership drive across all districts. By the time elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, it will be emerging as the largest political party in the Union Territory,” he said. He said DPAP is the only political party with acceptance to all communities and it will be the binding force in coming times to unite people of all faiths and regions. Among others who attended the meeting are G.M.Saroori Vice Chairman, Jugal Kishore Provincial President, Vinod Mishra General Secretary, Davinder Singh Bindu Sr leader DPAP, Brijeshwar Singh Indu Distt President Kathua, Ch Gharu Ram Zonal President Jammu, Subash Gupta Ex MLC Vice President Provincial, Salman Nizami Chief Spokesperson, Riyaz Bashir Naz Secretary, Prabha Salathia Mahila President, Aradhna Andotra Secretary, Parveen Bhagat Zonal VP, Din Chairman BDC Bani, Gurmeet Kaur Spokesperson, Shafiq Shabnam, Rajiv Gupta, Ashwani Handa, Ashutosh Raina, and others.