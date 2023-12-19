Will make India third largest economic power, its Modi’s guarantee: PM Modi

Varanasi, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated the commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government towards the development of the entire country, including Kashi, and said that in he has given guarantee to make India the third biggest economic power in the world in his third tenure.

Addressing the public after launching projects of more than Rs 19,000 crore in Varanasi, the PM said, “There are elections across the country in just a few months from now and Modi has guaranteed the country that in his third innings, he will make India the third largest economic power in the world. If I am giving this guarantee to the country, it is because of all of you, my own people in Kashi. You always stand with me and strengthen my resolutions.”

He said, “It is our endeavour that no beneficiary should be deprived of whatever schemes of poor and public welfare have been made by the central government. That's why the vehicle moving in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being called as the vehicle of Modi's guarantee and it has become a super hit. Those who have benefited from the schemes are confident that their lives will get better now.”

Modi said that through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra one thing which became visible was the confidence of the people. “Those who got benefits of the government schemes have gained confidence that their lives are going to get better. Those who were deprived gave confidence that one day they will benefit from the schemes. This confidence has increased the confidence of the country that India will become a developed country by 2047,” he said.

He said that the yatra gave him and his colleagues to understand the power lying within the country. “This yatra gave us an opportunity to witness, understand, observe and experience it. Therefore I tell those working in public life that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is like a mobile university for us. It gives us a chance to learn,” he said.

He said, “Projects launched today will give impetus to the development of Kashi. I said from the Red Fort that we should visit at least 15 cities. I am happy that those who used to go abroad earlier are visiting their country today. If tourism increases, development increases. The income of the people of Kashi has increased due to an increase in tourism. The government is continuously working for this.”

The PM said that he felt the happiest when the world praised Kashi. “When Kashi develops, UP develops and when UP develops, the country develops,” he said.

The projects that were inaugurated or their foundation stones were laid, covered different areas namely, drinking water supply, critical care unit in trauma center, roads, electricity, Ganga ghat, railways, airport and solar energy. The PM also flagged off four trains including the second Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to New Delhi on the occasion.

Modi said, “Earlier, the poor used to make rounds of the government, now the government itself is reaching out to the poor.”

He said that he has also benefited a lot from participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. “Meeting confident children and women exposes you to the power that lies within the society. I have got the opportunity to see, understand and know many powerful mothers, children and youth. I have learnt so much during this two-day stay in Kashi that I consider myself to be blessed,” he said.

The PM said that along with making living in Kashi easy, the government is also working equally hard to improve connectivity of the city with other places and increase the income of its residents as tourism in Kashi continues to expand, creating thousands of new employment opportunities.

He also gave information about the Unified Tourist Pass System under Smart City project and the tourist website of Varanasi, which was launched on Monday. “People coming to Kashi from outside won't know the joy of having malai (cream) and chura-matar (beaten rice with peas) in winter. The website will have information about all these as well as Godaulia's chaat, and Ramnagar's Lassi,” he said while interacting in Bhojpuri.

Modi also mentioned the dedicated freight corridor between Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction and New Bhaupur Junction, the 800 MW solar power park to be set up in Chitrakoot and other projects which will be inaugurated or whose foundation stone has been laid.

On the importance of drone technology in agriculture, he said that drones are going to shape the future of India's agricultural system. “The government has launched NaMo Drone Didi. Under this campaign, women of self-help groups are being given training to operate drones,” he said.

While mentioning Banas Dairy Plant, the PM said that its construction is going on at a fast pace in Varanasi and will be completed in the next one-two months. “Banas Dairy is investing Rs 500 crore in Kashi,” he said.

He said that the entire area of Purvanchal has been neglected for decades, but with the blessings of Mahadev, Modi is engaged in your service.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, state government ministers Jaiveer Singh, Anil Rajbhar, Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu and other dignitaries and a large number of people of Kashi were present.