Will deal with drug menace, the way we dealt with militancy: DGP

Says some people not happy with peaceful

atmosphere in J&K; Frustrated militants issued

threats through blogs, strict action against them soon

Srinagar, Dec 23: The Director General of Jammu and

Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday said they will deal

with the challenge of drug menace the way they dealt with

the challenge of militancy here.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function here,

the DGP said they will deal with the challenge of drug

menace firmly and with steadfastness.

“The way police are dealing with the challenge of drugs

trade in Jammu and Kashmir is beneficial for the society

and people should also stand with them so that this

menace is dealt with firmly and steadfastness,” he said.

He said they will deal with the challenge of drug menace,

the way they have been dealing with the challenge of

militancy here.

The DGP also said it is shameful for those who are issuing

threat letters to citizens here and want to create a wedge

among communities, thereby derailing the peaceful

environment here.

“Some people are not happy with the peace and

development here, but I believe people of Jammu and

Kashmir will give a befitting reply to them,” he said. The

DGP said that some militants are issuing threats to people

and journalists through blogs and letters, and police have

already taken action against some while the case was

being investigated. “People don’t need to worry,” he said.