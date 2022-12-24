Will deal with drug menace, the way we dealt with militancy: DGP

Says some people not happy with peaceful
atmosphere in J&K; Frustrated militants issued
threats through blogs, strict action against them soon
Srinagar, Dec 23: The Director General of Jammu and
Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday said they will deal
with the challenge of drug menace the way they dealt with
the challenge of militancy here.
Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function here,
the DGP said they will deal with the challenge of drug
menace firmly and with steadfastness.
“The way police are dealing with the challenge of drugs
trade in Jammu and Kashmir is beneficial for the society
and people should also stand with them so that this
menace is dealt with firmly and steadfastness,” he said.
He said they will deal with the challenge of drug menace,
the way they have been dealing with the challenge of
militancy here.
The DGP also said it is shameful for those who are issuing
threat letters to citizens here and want to create a wedge
among communities, thereby derailing the peaceful
environment here.
“Some people are not happy with the peace and
development here, but I believe people of Jammu and
Kashmir will give a befitting reply to them,” he said. The
DGP said that some militants are issuing threats to people
and journalists through blogs and letters, and police have
already taken action against some while the case was
being investigated. “People don’t need to worry,” he said.