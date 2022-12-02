Will continue fight for J&K’s Statehood, land, job rights: Azad

Doda, Dec 01: Democratic Azad Party Chairman &

Former Chief Minister J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad on

Thursday said that he will continue to fight on the political

front to ensure statehood is restored to Jammu and

Kashmir and all the rights taken away on August 5, 2019

will be granted back to its people.

In a press statement, Azad said that for lasting peace and

stability, his party will create diverse employment

opportunities for the youths if it gets into power after

elections.

“As long as employment and economic opportunities are

not created, the youth will continue to feel dejected. We

have substantial youth population and we need to tap their

energy positively for the growth of the country,” he said in

Udhyanpur, Doda today. “We can only engage with the

youth when we offer them better employment

opportunities since unemployment is soaring problem in

the UT and present regime have no roadmap available to

tackle it.”

Azad, however, urged the Union government to fulfil its

commitment of restoring the statehood of Jammu and

Kashmir besides ensuring the jobs and land is secured for

local populace.

He said his party is committed to stand for the legal and

genuine rights of the people of UT.

“Our agenda is pro-people and we will ensure the people

of Jammu and Kashmir are empowered with

socioeconomic rights,” he said.

Azad concluded the three day Chenab valley tour today.

During his tour of the valley he met hundreds of people

and apprised them about the party agenda. Hundreds of

people joined his party in Chenab Valley.

He assured the people of Chenab Valley that he will not

ignore them and the region will emerge as an epicentre of

economic activities if his party secures the win in elections

whenever they take place.

“We all know that Chenab valley was overlooked by

successive regimes. The region has immense economic

crisis with poor job opportunities for the local educated

youth. I hail from the region and I know its potential and

challenges,” he said.

Azad said that he has a clear vision for the Chenab Valley

in which not only the fresh economic opportunities will be

created but the infrastructure will be developed at par with

international standards. “Chenab valley is living in my

heart and it is my home. It will emerge as a role model for

the whole country if my party comes into power”. Among

others who addressed the public meeting were former

Minister G.M. Saroori, former Minister Ab Majid Wani,

Former MLC Naresh Gupta, DAP Senior leader Aslam

Goni & others.