Will continue fight for J&K’s Statehood, land, job rights: Azad

Doda, Dec 01: Democratic Azad Party Chairman &
Former Chief Minister J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad on
Thursday said that he will continue to fight on the political
front to ensure statehood is restored to Jammu and
Kashmir and all the rights taken away on August 5, 2019
will be granted back to its people.
In a press statement, Azad said that for lasting peace and
stability, his party will create diverse employment
opportunities for the youths if it gets into power after
elections.
“As long as employment and economic opportunities are
not created, the youth will continue to feel dejected. We
have substantial youth population and we need to tap their
energy positively for the growth of the country,” he said in
Udhyanpur, Doda today. “We can only engage with the
youth when we offer them better employment
opportunities since unemployment is soaring problem in
the UT and present regime have no roadmap available to
tackle it.”
Azad, however, urged the Union government to fulfil its
commitment of restoring the statehood of Jammu and
Kashmir besides ensuring the jobs and land is secured for
local populace.
He said his party is committed to stand for the legal and
genuine rights of the people of UT.
“Our agenda is pro-people and we will ensure the people
of Jammu and Kashmir are empowered with
socioeconomic rights,” he said.
Azad concluded the three day Chenab valley tour today.
During his tour of the valley he met hundreds of people
and apprised them about the party agenda. Hundreds of
people joined his party in Chenab Valley.
He assured the people of Chenab Valley that he will not
ignore them and the region will emerge as an epicentre of
economic activities if his party secures the win in elections
whenever they take place.
“We all know that Chenab valley was overlooked by
successive regimes. The region has immense economic
crisis with poor job opportunities for the local educated
youth. I hail from the region and I know its potential and
challenges,” he said.
Azad said that he has a clear vision for the Chenab Valley
in which not only the fresh economic opportunities will be
created but the infrastructure will be developed at par with
international standards. “Chenab valley is living in my
heart and it is my home. It will emerge as a role model for
the whole country if my party comes into power”. Among
others who addressed the public meeting were former
Minister G.M. Saroori, former Minister Ab Majid Wani,
Former MLC Naresh Gupta, DAP Senior leader Aslam
Goni & others.