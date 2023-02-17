Where does the Houseboat sewage go?

Waste goes directly into Dal Lake, work on sewage system on halt; Houseboat owners say pipelines laid; project completed in Nigeen; SE, LCMA says Delhi-based Company stopped work due to weather conditions, project to be completed by March end

Owais Gul

Srinagar, Feb 16 (KNO): Most of the sewage coming out of the houseboats gets dumped into Dal Lake, polluting the famous water body in Srinagar while the government said that the work on laying sewerage system is already going on and the project to be completed by the need March this year.

The sewage coming out of the houseboats is presently getting dumped in the water body, which is further deteriorating the quality of water at Dal Lake. “Most of the sewage from the houseboats presently gets dumped into Dal Lake only, but after the completion of the sewage system, the sewage will be shifted to the treatment plant, which will ensure quality water in the lake,” General Secretary of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association (KHOA), Abdul Rashid Kolu, told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer.

He said that the government started work last year in September to lay the sewage pipelines and other related things, adding that the work was started soon after the Chief Secretary gave directions to come up with the sewage system, which is coming up at the cost of Rs 13.5 crore.

“The pipelines have been laid at several places, but the process has been completed yet,” he said, adding that the work was started in September last year, but is presently at halt for the last two months.

Chairman of the association, G R Siea said the sewage system at Dal Lake for houseboats is much-needed and welcome steps, but the work at present has been stopped probably due to winters.

However, he said that the poles have been erected at many places and it is expected that the work in this regard will be started soon. “The work in Nigeen has been completed, the weather has forced the suspension of the work and we are expecting that the work will be started from March again,” he said.

He added that the sewage system is the best thing to prevent the sewage coming from the houseboats.

Superintending Engineer of Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Syed Muhammad Hidayat Ullah, told KNO that a Delhi-based company has already been hired for the work and the work was stopped following the snowfall.

“The contractor has been persuaded and has been brought back after the improvement in the weather conditions. The work will be started soon and it is expected that the work will be completed by the end of March,” he said.

Pertinently, the government had said that it is opening 20 navigation channels in Dal Lake, which will help to improve the quality water and free movement of locals and tourists into the interiors of the lake.