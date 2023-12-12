What the Supreme Court held Indirect amendment to Art 370 by way of CO 272 is invalid

The Supreme Court struck down that portion of CO 272 by which the President had amended Article 367 and, thereby, effectively amended Article 370.

“While the change sought to be made by paragraph 2 of CO 272 may appear to be a ‘modification' or amendment of Article 367 at first blush, its effect is to amend Article 370 itself. Paragraph 2 couches the amendment to Article 370 in the language of an amendment or modification to Article 367 but its true import is to amend Article 370,” the Court said.

Explaining further, the Court held,

“CO 272 purports to add Clause 4 to Article 367 and stipulates that the expression ‘Constituent Assembly' in the proviso to Article 370(3) shall be read as ‘Legislative Assembly.' The proviso to Article 370(3) states that the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly referred to in Clause 2 is necessary. Clause 2 of Article 370 refers to the Constituent Assembly for the purpose of framing the Constitution of the State. Thus, the proviso to Article 370(3) confers the power to make recommendations to that specific Constituent Assembly. CO 272 changes the language to the proviso to Article 370(3) in two ways. First, it changes the recommending body from the Constituent Assembly to the Legislative Assembly; and second, it makes a new arrangement at variance with that specific Constituent Assembly.”

Both these changes are not insignificant, because they modify the essential character of the proviso by substituting a particular type or kind of body with another type or kind entirely, the Court said.

While an interpretation clause can be used to define or give meaning to particular terms, it cannot be deployed to amend a provision by bypassing the specific procedure laid down for its amendment. This would defeat the purpose of having a procedure for making an amendment, the Court held.

CO 272 upheld because President has unilateral powers

Besides the challenge based on the indirect route taken by the President, the challenge to CO 272 was based on two other grounds.

One, that the Centre could not have done it unilaterally when the State was under President's Rule, and two, that the power under Article 370(1)(d) cannot be used to apply all provisions of the Constitution to Jammu & Kashmir.

It is on these grounds that the Court upheld CO 272.

The Court held that the President can unilaterally exercise his powers and seek the concurrence of the Union government instead of the State government for applying all provisions of the Constitution to J&K.

The consultation and collaboration between the President and the State government was required only where the application of the provisions of the Indian Constitution to the State would require amendments to the State Constitution.

“Consultation and collaboration between both the units (President and State government) will only be necessary where the application of the provisions of the Indian Constitution to the State would require amendments to the State Constitution because the purpose of the requirements of consultation and collaboration is for the smooth functioning of governance in the State and to ensure that the provisions of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir are not inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of India,” the Court said.

Since the effect of applying all provisions of the Constitution to Jammu & Kashmir through the exercise of power under Article 370(1)(d) is the same as issuing a notification under Article 370(3) (which the President has the power to unilaterally issue), the principles of consultation and collaboration are not required to be followed, the Bench ruled.

“The exercise of power is mala fide only if power was exercised with an intent to deceive. Deception can only be proved if the power which is otherwise unavailable to the authority or body is exercised or if the power that is available is improperly exercised. Since the concurrence of the State Government was not required for the exercise of power under Article 370(1)(d) to apply all provisions of the Constitution to the State, the President securing the concurrence of the Union of India (on behalf of the State Government) is not mala fide,” the judgment stated.

The Court also held that the President can apply all provisions of the Constitution of India to J&K, the proviso to Article 370(1)(d) notwithstanding.

“Non-application of mind cannot be claimed merely because the CO 272 applies all provisions of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir in one go,” the Court ruled.

Why CO 273 was also upheld

This perhaps was the most significant aspect of the top court's ruling.

CO 273, which abrogated Article 370, was challenged on the ground that the Constituent Assembly of J&K which could recommend its dissolution, had ceased to exist.

In other words, it was argued by the petitioners the President could not have unilaterally issued a CO abrogating Article 370 by amending the proviso to Article 370(3) and replacing the term ‘Constituent Assembly' with ‘Legislative Assembly'.

While the Court held that the procedure adopted to replace ‘Constituent Assembly' with ‘Legislative Assembly' was invalid, it said that the President could still issue CO 273.

This, the Court said, was because Article 370(3) was introduced with the object of Constitutional integration and not disintegration.

“Articles 370(1)(d) and 370(3) were introduced with the purpose of enhancing constitutional integration and not disintegration. So, the power under Article 370(1)(d) and Article 370(3) even when exercised to its fullest extent does not freeze the system of integration contemplated by Article 370 but is rather intended to enhance constitutional integration between the Union and the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” the judgment said.

Holding that the power under Article 370(3) cannot be exercised after the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly would lead to the freezing of the process of integration, contrary to the purpose of introducing the provision, the Court said.

Further, the Court opined that this was not a case where only Articles 1 and 370 of the Constitution were applied to Jammu & Kashmir and suddenly after seventy years the entire Constitution was being made applicable.

The continuous exercise of power under Article 370(1) by the President indicates that the gradual process of constitutional integration was ongoing. The declaration issued by the President in exercise of the power under Article 370(3) is a culmination of the process of integration.

Elections should be held in J&K

The Court directed the Election Commission of India to hold elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K by September 30.

“We direct that steps shall be taken by the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir constituted under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act by September 30, 2024. Restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest and as soon as possible,” the Court directed.

Ladakh's status as UT upheld

The Court, however, upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh in view of Article 3(a) read with Explanation I, which permits forming a Union Territory by separation of a territory from any State.

“The Solicitor General submitted that the status of the Union Territory of Ladakh will not be affected by the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” the Court noted.