The known India basher for decades, the BBC has suddenly received notable support from the opposition parties of India who questioned the survey raid on the two BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. The ongoing survey inspections of its offices have not yet been completed.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the BBC has come under fire for adulterated tax affairs. The British Broadcaster has a notorious history of similar allegations that have surfaced from time to time.

As expected, the opposition has linked the IT raids to a contentious documentary the BBC came out on the Gujarat riots of 2002. The issue has been already judicially disposed of in India but BBC suddenly came out in a series of events taking place in India. Its timing again smacks of something shabby.

Under normal circumstances, one would not respond or react to an organisation that is irrelevant to the people of my country and is thousands of miles away.

A word about the BBC’s holy cow. Since its inception in 1922, following World War I, the British Broadcasting Corporation has advocated for principles of truth and objectivity in reporting, as well as independence from governmental control. These principles, however, were more of a pipe dream than a reality, something that had to be constantly negotiated with and defended against the British Government.

With the ‘national interest’ in mind, the government justified its intervention in BBC foreign affairs broadcasting. Over time, a close collaboration—or, more accurately, a “uneasy compromise”—evolved. It eventually became a vehicle for Whitehall’s global propaganda campaign.

So, how do you play the dog in the manger? The only way out is to attack the leader of this great nation, which has collectively awoken for the first time. And the British are aware of this; in fact, the entire world is aware of a shift in stance.

The basic premise is to make as much noise as possible in any way possible. Soft propaganda from their tried-and-true faithful dog BBC is required. Don’t forget that the men in the British Broadcasting Conglomerate are also British.

Let me put things in their proper context.

When Narendra Modi was Chief Minister, the Supreme Court exonerated him in the Gujarat Riots case. People all over the world accept it, so we don’t need any “truth” from you.

In his book, KPS Gill lavishes praise on Modi, claiming that he had “sincere” intentions to end the violence and accusing others of attempting to defame him. “I realised that people from all political parties who were anti-Modi and anti-BJP were taking advantage of this mayhem and doing everything they could to defame Modi in some way,” he says.

Speaking to reporters, he stated that since taking over as the state’s security advisor, he has visited all locations where violence has occurred, and police officers from top to bottom have denied receiving any such orders.

We believe Mr. Gill more than any of the white stooges.

So, BBC, your series has been banned for a reason; we cannot allow a foreign agency to tarnish our reputation.

BBC is a recurring offender. In 1970, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi banned the BBC from entering India for nearly two years because it was portraying India negatively. The government shut down their Delhi office. So, nothing new there.

Even telling a lie a thousand times will have no effect. Have you ever heard someone say something similar?