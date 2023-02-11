Weather to improve from tomorrow: MeT

‘No major wet spell expected till Feb 17’; MeT says ‘Yellowish’ snowfall outcome of dust from Pak, Afghanistan; Landslides, shooting stones

Srinagar, Feb 09 (KNO): After two-day wet spell in Jammu & Kashmir, the weatherman here has predicted gradual improvement in weather conditions from tomorrow (Saturday), saying that there is no forecast of any major wet spell till February 17.

Reports said that a few higher reaches in Kashmir received light snowfall today while rains lashed the majority of areas including Srinagar today.

Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT) said that the weather conditions have started improving and from tomorrow it will gradually improve further. “Although there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places, overall the weather conditions will improve from tomorrow,” he said.

He further added that the weather would remain mostly dry till February 17, saying that there is no possibility of any wet spell during the period from tomorrow.

However, some of the areas in northern Kashmir have received snowfall with dust.

The MeT in a statement issued here clarified that the yellowish snowfall’ was due to dust carried out by winds from central parts of Pakistan and Southern Afghanistan.

“Analysis of 2nd Generation Weather Satellite (Meteosat-9) of EUMETSAT (European Operational Satellite Agency) confirms that Yesterday’s Yellowish and Dusty Snowfall over some parts of north Kashmir was dust carried out by winds from central parts of Pakistan & Southern Afghanistan, which started around 7 PM IST,” it said.

It further added that the dust travelled northeast wards and reached north Kashmir around 02:00 AM.

Moreover, over 1000 vehicles have been stranded along the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway since last night after the authorities decided to close the vehicular movement due to landslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall in several places in Ramban district, officials said.

An official told that due to heavy rainfall, mudslides at Cafeteria-Mehar, Ramban and shooting stones at Panthyal and other locations, the traffic was suspended approximately on Thursday 05:00 pm.

“The steel tunnel at Pantiyhyal has suffered much damage due to continuous shooting stones,” he said. He said around 1000 vehicles both heavy motor vehicles and light motor vehicles, are stranded on the highway.

He said if weather permits, the stranded vehicles will be allowed to move to their destinations only.

Nonetheless, the passengers complained of inconvenience along the road.

“Thousands of passengers are facing grave inconvenience due to the closure of the highway. One can only hope that the weather improves and the road is safe for vehicular traffic,” said a passenger stranded at Levdora Qazigund.

Meanwhile, people have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.

It is worth to mention here that Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal Road continues to remain