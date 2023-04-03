Weather improves after rains and snowfall in J&K

SRINAGAR, Apr 2: Weather improves on Sunday after days of intermittent rains in the plains and snowfall over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meteorological office forecast of mainly clear weather with a brief spell of rain or thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in the evening amid chances of 50 to 60 percent.

It said intermittent rain or thunderstorm may also occur at many places with gusty winds from April 3 to April 6 in the Kashmir valley.

The maximum temperature plunges to 4-5 degree Celsius below normal all across the Kashmir valley that unleashed cold conditions forcing people and tourists to wear warm clothes. The minimum temperature also recorded a dip at most places.

An independent weather observer Faizan Arif said that today, mostly cloudy weather is expected, with the potential for light to moderate rainfall at most places in Jammu and Kashmir.

“No continuous rainfall is expected. Higher elevations may see light snowfall”, he said and added the day temperatures may also stay 3 – 8 degree Celsius below normal.

Srinagar received 10.4mm of rainfall, Qazigund 4.8mm, Pahalgam 14.8mm, Kupwara 5.2mm, Kokernag 8.6mm and Gulmarg 6.6mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830hours today, the MeT office said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.7 degree Celsius against 9.1 degree Celsius the previous night. It was, however, 0.3 degree Celsius above normal during this period of the season. The maximum temperature was below 5.4 degree Celsius against the normal of 17.7 degree Celsius recorded on Sunday.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 3.5 degree Celsius against 8.0 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 1.6 degree below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 2.7 degree Celsius against 4.6 degree Celsius a day ago. It was 1.0 degree Celsius above normal for the tourist hot spot.

Kokernag experienced a low of 3.1 degree Celsius against 6.0 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 2.0 degree Celsius below normal for the picnic spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius against 0.8 degree Celsius a day ago. It was 0.2 degree Celsius above normal for the famous ski resort.

Kupwara had a low of 6.6 degree Celsius against 6.8 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 1.4 degree above normal for the frontier Kashmir district, the MeT office said.