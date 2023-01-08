Weapons distributed to VDGs in Rajouri village attacked by terrorists

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

JAMMU TAWI, JAN 07: Authorities on Saturday distributed weapons among Village Defence Guards (VDGs), comprising local volunteers, in a village in Rajouri

district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal visited Bal Jarallan to inspect the allotment of guns and cartridges to the VDGs to bolster the security of

the area. The weapons and ammunition are being provided to the VDGs by police authorities, the official said.

Bal Jarallan had witnessed a terror attack on February 19, 1999, resulting in the killing of seven people attending a marriage ceremony and injuries to

an equal number. The village is four km away from Dhangri village, the scene of recent attack by terrorists which left six civilians dead and many others

injured.

Interacting with the VDGs, Kundal assured that appropriate measures would be taken to maintain peace and tranquillity in the district.

The deputy commissioner also enquired about their familiarity with the weapons and said village-wise training programmes would be organized for the

VDGs after the weapons are distributed.

He also urged them to work for the safety and security of the people in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started reissuing weapons to the VDGs, earlier known as Village Defence Committees, following the

Dangri incident.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday praised the people for remaining united in the aftermath of the terror

attacks in Rajouri district, saying terrorism can be defeated only by standing together.

Six people were killed and several others injured when terrorists attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri early this month.

While four persons were killed in terrorist firing on January 1, two cousins lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which went off in the

village the next morning.

“People, irrespective of their religion, protested across Jammu including Pir Panjal (Poonch and Rajouri districts), Chenab valley region (Doda,

Kishtwar, Ramban) and Reasi against the barbaric act of terrorists,” Raina said.

“The bloodshed by terrorists is a conspiracy to incite communal tension,” he added.

The way people stood together and foiled the terrorists’ nefarious designs, terrorism will be uprooted from Jammu and Kashmir soon, Raina said

addressing a public meeting in remote Potha village in Rajouri.

The BJP leader said terrorists are cowards and they have no guts to fight with the security forces openly.

“We have to remain alert as the terrorists are carrying out targeted attacks to divide us,” he said.

Raina expressed satisfaction over the unity shown by the people and their strong will to fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.