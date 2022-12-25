Watpora Acid Attack: Accused enters into defence

Srinagar, Dec 24: The Srinagar Court has recorded the
statement of the main accused in the acid attack case on
a girl here in February 2022 after incriminating material
was found against him during the trial.
The Principal District and Sessions Court Srinagar put 55
questions before the accused to which he recorded the
statement and sought permission from the court for
producing evidence in his defence.
As per sources, the main accused Sajjad Ahmed Rather
was represented by advocate Aamir Masoodi and another
accused by advocate Waseem Ahmad. Rather recently
appointed Masoodi his counsel in the case. The trial of the
court is going on a fast track basis.
“Under the provisions of law, the court puts the accused
for his defence once the prosecution closes evidence and
the court finds incriminating evidence against the
accused,” said advocate Aamir Masoodi.
“For the purpose of enabling the accused personally to
explain any circumstances appearing in the evidence
against him, the Court puts such questions to him as the
Court considers necessary after closure of evidence by
prosecution,” Masoodi said while referring to provisions of
law.
A 24-year-old girl was attacked with acid outside her home
in Wantpora area on 1 February, this year. She sustained
severe burn injuries on her face.
The Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested three
accused and sealed a shop for illegal sale of acid. After
the preliminary investigation and technical analysis, a
Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Superintendent of
Police Raja Zuhaib said the victim, who is from Srinagar’s
Eidgah area, had rejected the engagement proposal of the
accused who started stalking her.
As per prosecution, on 1 February the accused took a
break from work and went on a two-wheeler to the place
where the girl used to work. As the victim was heading
back home late in the evening, acid was thrown on her.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police had filed a 1,000-page
charge sheet against three people—Rather and
Mohammad Saleem Kumar, alias Tota, and a juvenile.
The accused were charged under sections 120-B (criminal
conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt
by use of acid) of the IPC.
The charge sheet was filed within three weeks of the
incident to ensure swift and exemplary punishment to the
accused and to deter those who may be having such
"barbaric" tendencies.