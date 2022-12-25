Watpora Acid Attack: Accused enters into defence

Srinagar, Dec 24: The Srinagar Court has recorded the

statement of the main accused in the acid attack case on

a girl here in February 2022 after incriminating material

was found against him during the trial.

The Principal District and Sessions Court Srinagar put 55

questions before the accused to which he recorded the

statement and sought permission from the court for

producing evidence in his defence.

As per sources, the main accused Sajjad Ahmed Rather

was represented by advocate Aamir Masoodi and another

accused by advocate Waseem Ahmad. Rather recently

appointed Masoodi his counsel in the case. The trial of the

court is going on a fast track basis.

“Under the provisions of law, the court puts the accused

for his defence once the prosecution closes evidence and

the court finds incriminating evidence against the

accused,” said advocate Aamir Masoodi.

“For the purpose of enabling the accused personally to

explain any circumstances appearing in the evidence

against him, the Court puts such questions to him as the

Court considers necessary after closure of evidence by

prosecution,” Masoodi said while referring to provisions of

law.

A 24-year-old girl was attacked with acid outside her home

in Wantpora area on 1 February, this year. She sustained

severe burn injuries on her face.

The Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested three

accused and sealed a shop for illegal sale of acid. After

the preliminary investigation and technical analysis, a

Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Superintendent of

Police Raja Zuhaib said the victim, who is from Srinagar’s

Eidgah area, had rejected the engagement proposal of the

accused who started stalking her.

As per prosecution, on 1 February the accused took a

break from work and went on a two-wheeler to the place

where the girl used to work. As the victim was heading

back home late in the evening, acid was thrown on her.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had filed a 1,000-page

charge sheet against three people—Rather and

Mohammad Saleem Kumar, alias Tota, and a juvenile.

The accused were charged under sections 120-B (criminal

conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt

by use of acid) of the IPC.

The charge sheet was filed within three weeks of the

incident to ensure swift and exemplary punishment to the

accused and to deter those who may be having such

"barbaric" tendencies.