Water in Ranbir Canal, other channels being released from March 7

Jammu Tawi, Mar 4: The water in Main Ranbir Canal, New Partap Canal, Kathua Canal and other Canals of Jammu province would be released from March 7, 2023

All the concerned Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers have been directed to plan their activities to ensure completion of the ongoing works well before the recharging of Canal.

The Executive Engineer of Irrigation Division No I Jammu, Irrigation Division No: II Jammu, Irrigation Division Akhnoor and Irrigation Division Kathua have been directed to frame teams which shall move along with water in the Canal/distribution Network during the opening as it reaches their jurisdiction to ensure safe passage of water up to tail end to avoid any untoward incidence.