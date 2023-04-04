Waseem Raja Takes Over as JD YSS

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar Apr 04: Waseem Raja a (2008) Batch JKAS officer took over as Joint Director (Kashmir) of the Department of Youth Services and Sports on Monday. Immediately after taking the charge from the outgoing officer he paid a visit to different sections of the Directorate, JD office, District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar and Youth Hostel Srinagar. He hoped that his subordinate officers and officials would work with the same dedication and commitment for which the Department of Youth Services and Sports is known for. He stressed upon his subordinate staff that the JD Office shall act as an effective bridge between the Kashmir based field staff/ offices of the Department and the Directorate. He stated that the maximum cooperation and dedication from the field staff is expected in implementing programmes of the current dispensation in the most effective manner. ‘'Getting the genuine service related matters of the employees resolved in a time bound manner would be prioritized and I can assure each one of you that your hard-work and commitment towards your job shall yield you satisfactory results”, he added while addressing the subordinate officials. He also issued a circular to ban smoking and use of plastic in the premises of the Directorate of Youth Services & Sports Wazir Bagh Srinagar and issued instructions in reference with the visit of the Departmental employees to the office of Joint Director Kashmir. The circular further reads that any employee of the Department who intends to visit the JD office shall require proper permission from the concerned DYSSO before visiting.

All the employees posted at the Directorate, JD office and Youth Hostel Srinagar gave a rosy welcome to the newly placed officer and assured him of full cooperation in discharging their legitimate duties in the most proficient manner and to the best satisfaction of the senior officers.