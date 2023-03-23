Waqf Board To Constitute Its Own Ruet-E-Hilal Committee To Decide Moon Sighting In J&K

SRINAGAR, Mar 23: Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi on Thursday said that the board will constitute its own Hilal Committees and equip them with latest gadgets to avoid any confusion over sighting of the Crescent.

The Ramadhan crescent was seen in Saudi Arabia and neighboring Pakistan on Wednesday evening and Kashmir’s grand mufti Nasir-ul-Islam declared that the Ramadhan moon was not sighted last night. However, the majority of the people in Kashmir valley observed the first day of the holy month of Ramadhan fasting today and attended the “Taraweeh prayers” in mosques late last night also. The grand mufti of Kashmir valley Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said Ramadhan moon was not sighted last night and the first day of the holy month of the holy month would be from Friday . The Chairperson of the Waqaf Board Andrabi on Thursday said that the Waqf Board will also constitute a Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and equip them with latest telescopes and a control room to decide the day of Ramadhan and Eid. “It is a scientific age and we have a Meteorological Department working with modern latest gadgets”, Andrabi told media persons in Srinagar on Thursday adding that Waqf Board would try to provide these facilities till the next Eid to avoid any such confusion that arises yesterday”. She said that the Waqf Board does not control the announcement of moon sightings. She appealed to the people to provide suggestions in regard with the formation of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee so that a comprehensive decision would be taken. Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir organized “Istiqbaal-e-Ramadhan” at its head office Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal during which they shredded the light on the importance of the month of holy Ramadhan and urged upon religious preachers to play their role in tackling rising crimes in Kashmir. A large number of Muslim in Kashmir valley thronged the mosques and shrines to attend the mid-day prayer today during which special prayers were offered for the peace and tranquility of Jammu and Kashmir. Markets in the summer capital of Srinagar remained a buzz with shoppers making purchases of fruits and dates on the first day of the holy month of the Ramadhan begins on Thursday in Kashmir valley. Shopkeepers have displayed a number of varieties of dates imported from Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries and people were seen making purchases. Haji Mehraj Din a wholesaler and retail dealer of dates and dry fruit said there is great demand for Ajwa, Ambar, Kalmi, Safawi, Medjool, Tunisian and Rotana Rutab Frozen dates in the Kashmir valley. He said people often ask for Ajwa or holy dates and Kalmi dates varieties. A Kg of Ajwa is being sold from Rs 1200 to Rs 3500 in the market. A new variety of the dates “Sagai” have also hit the markets which he believes contains less sugar and can be consumed by the people who have high sugar problems or diabetic. This variety is being sold at Rs 600 a Kg, he added.