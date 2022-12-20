Waqf Board disbands Auqaf Committees, takes over control of all shrines, waqf properties

New committees to be formed soon: Chairperson Dr
Darakshan
Northlines Newsdesk
Srinagar, Dec 19 : The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf
Board on Monday took over the control of all the shrines
and other religious places across the Union Territory
while the Chairperson Dr Darakshan Andrabi said that
all the Auqaf committees at the religious places have
disbanded and refrained from taking any decision.
An order issued under 17/JKWB of 2022, dated 17-12-
2022, by Chief Executive Officer JK Wakaf Board,
reads, “In Pursuance to Waqf Act, 1995 extended to
Jammu & Kashmir (UT) with the constitution of new J&K
Waqf Board has taken overall control of all the Shrines
including other Assets/Properties under the Muslim
Specified Waqf in whole UT of Jammu & Kashmir.”
“No Association / Self-styled Local Auqaf Committee /
Management have any legal standing under the
provisions of the Central Waqf Act, 1995 & no such
Committee has any kind of registration or validation from
J&K Wakf Board,” the order further reads.
“It is hereby notified that all the local Waqf/Auqaf
Committees shall be deemed as void ab-initio
throughout J&K & any kind of interference by such local
Waqf Committees be reckoned illegal & to invite action
under Law on all the Waqf Units managed by J&K Waqf
Board.”
“Therefore all Government Departments & the general
public are informed that any communication of any such
local committee at any Waqf Unit may not be
entertained. This order is issued to ensure a smooth,
systematic, transparent & legally viable management
system, at all the Waqf Units throughout Jammu and
Kashmir.”
Meanwhile, speaking over the issue, the Waqf
Chairperson, Dr Darakshan Andrabi said that all the
previous Auqaf committees have been disbanded and
now they can’t take any decision with regard to the
shrines and other religious places falling under the Waqf
Board.
“The new committees shall be formed soon,” she said.