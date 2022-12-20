Waqf Board disbands Auqaf Committees, takes over control of all shrines, waqf properties

New committees to be formed soon: Chairperson Dr

Darakshan

Northlines Newsdesk

Srinagar, Dec 19 : The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf

Board on Monday took over the control of all the shrines

and other religious places across the Union Territory

while the Chairperson Dr Darakshan Andrabi said that

all the Auqaf committees at the religious places have

disbanded and refrained from taking any decision.

An order issued under 17/JKWB of 2022, dated 17-12-

2022, by Chief Executive Officer JK Wakaf Board,

reads, “In Pursuance to Waqf Act, 1995 extended to

Jammu & Kashmir (UT) with the constitution of new J&K

Waqf Board has taken overall control of all the Shrines

including other Assets/Properties under the Muslim

Specified Waqf in whole UT of Jammu & Kashmir.”

“No Association / Self-styled Local Auqaf Committee /

Management have any legal standing under the

provisions of the Central Waqf Act, 1995 & no such

Committee has any kind of registration or validation from

J&K Wakf Board,” the order further reads.

“It is hereby notified that all the local Waqf/Auqaf

Committees shall be deemed as void ab-initio

throughout J&K & any kind of interference by such local

Waqf Committees be reckoned illegal & to invite action

under Law on all the Waqf Units managed by J&K Waqf

Board.”

“Therefore all Government Departments & the general

public are informed that any communication of any such

local committee at any Waqf Unit may not be

entertained. This order is issued to ensure a smooth,

systematic, transparent & legally viable management

system, at all the Waqf Units throughout Jammu and

Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, speaking over the issue, the Waqf

Chairperson, Dr Darakshan Andrabi said that all the

previous Auqaf committees have been disbanded and

now they can’t take any decision with regard to the

shrines and other religious places falling under the Waqf

Board.

“The new committees shall be formed soon,” she said.