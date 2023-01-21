Want Fabulous Skin This Winter? Overnight Masks Works While You Sleep

SHAHNAZ HUSAIN

During these harshest winter months, your 10 -minute morning skincare routine may not be cutting it. The combination of lower

temperatures and humidity, harsh winter winds, and indoor heat can result in dry, dull, and irritated skin that may need a little

extra TLC. One such solution that can help? Overnight masks

Sleep masks are the latest skin-care obsession. Overnight masks are like a supercharged, extra-potent serum or face cream that

helps to provide deep hydration and nutrients to your face while you are sleeping.

Overnight masks are formulated to deeply penetrate your skin giving you better-looking skin, a healthier complexion, decreased fine

lines and wrinkles, a softer texture, and less dryness or redness.

They’re lighter on the skin than your regular moisturizer, so you can actually wear them overnight without creating a mess on your

pillowcase. Designed to be applied before bed and rinsed off in the morning, the common goal of the different formulas is to

moisturize skin, relax your muscles and help you sleep better. Our skin regenerates, or restores, naturally at night. So, adding a little

extra help with actives in an overnight mask may nudge the process along,

If you have any skin problems that you need to target, overnight face masks are a great idea for intense skin hydration, brightening,

and calming, They’re water-based, and easily absorbable which can penetrate deeper into the skin and have more time to be

absorbed into the skin.

Skin can lose a lot of water during sleep, and the AC or heater can exacerbate the problem even further. Skin cells replicate and

reproduce during the night. Wearing an overnight mask works both as a barrier and sealant. A light coating of this product prevents

dirt and dust from closing in on your pores and locks in your other active products, letting all the good work more effectively without

evaporating away.–you will probably wake up with a more healthy, glowing, flake-free, and even-toned face.

We love using the ingredients provided by nature. So, here are some overnight face masks that you can easily prepare at home:

Tomato Masks

Take one tomato and 2 tablespoons of raw milk and blend both to make a paste. Apply the mask evenly on your face and exposed

areas like the neck, hands, etc . Leave it overnight and rinse it with cold water in the Morning.

Take a tomato and cut it into two halves. Take about 6 tablespoons of raw milk in a bowl. Now, dip the tomato into the milk bowl and

apply it all over your face. Once the layer is dried up, repeat it again and apply the second layer and so on till you feel it is OK .

Leave it on overnight and rinse it off with cold water in the morning.

Mix 3 tablespoons fresh tomato juice and 1 tablespoon honey in a bowl and apply the mixture on the face and leave it overnight.

Wash your face in the morning with fresh water .You can use it twice in a week

This face mask is also an excellent cure for sunburn due to its cooling properties. Tomato overnight mask being a natural astringent

works best for Acne-prone skin. It also helps in reviving the glow on dull skin and is an excellent remedy for sunburn.

Turmeric and Milk Mask

Mix 2 tablespoons Milk with 1 tablespoon turmeric powder in bowl . Apply the mixture on the face neck and open areas and leave it

overnight .Wash with normal water in the Morning.Raw milk is an excellent anti-tan agent. It proves to be an excellent natural remedy

to treat sun tan at home

Lactic acid present in milk easily penetrates into the skin, hydrating it and giving it a radiant glow. Turmeric’s antiseptic and

antibacterial properties help kill any unhealthy bacteria and help remove any scars.

Almond and Milk Mask

Soak 10 raw almonds in water overnight and peel them the next morning. Crush the almonds in a blender. Add 5 tablespoons of

milk and blend the mixture again. Apply it on your face with a cotton ball before going to bed and leave it on overnight.Wash your

face in the morning with cold water.

This overnight mask is rich in folic acid and Vitamin E. This mask will make your skin soft. Just make sure to use this remedy twice

a week for better results.

Cucumber, Green Tea, and Potato Juice

Take half potato and half cucumber, grate them and squeeze their juice. Then mix the juices of potato and cucumber with a half cup

of green tea juice . Apply it on your face using a cotton ball.

Let the mixture stay on your face overnight, and then rinse off with cold water the following day. Using cucumber on the skin has

proven best as it cools the skin and treats sunburn problems.

It nourishes the skin, provides intense hydration and fights the signs of ageing alongside acting as an effective moisturiser. At

the same time, the presence of antibacterial properties of cucumber help lower the scars present on the skin and reduces acne

issues.

Do this three times a week.

Coconut Oil Mask

Mix one teaspoon of coconut oil with three drops of tree oil in a bowl. Wash your face and apply on face and leave it overnight

and rinse off with cold water the next morning.

Coconut oil cleanses the skin while you are asleep. Tea tree oil is an antibacterial ingredient that can help in reducing scars

and is a great ingredient to use in any face pack for acne

The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called herbal queen of India