Waliv Gindav- Sports Carnival concludes

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 24: The 5-day sports Carnival “Waliv Gandav” organized by Relief and Rehabilitation Department to encourage and expose the youth concluded

today at Jagti Mini Stadium.

The Carnival was an impetus to local culture, tradition, language and also provided a platform for para athletes to showcase their capabilities.

Cultural performances were performed by the artists of Academy of Art and culture and language along with the specially abled children of Jigar foundation.

The audience was enthralled with the mesmerizing performance of Kathak dance by Jigisha Thusoo a student of Jodhamal Public School and Ronika Reti,

an inmate of Jagti Township.

Deaf & Dumb Judo players, who have represented the country in Olympics, also participated in the sports Carnival and they were felicitated in the

valedictory ceremony.

Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Bharat Singh, Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner, K. K. Sindh and Deputy Commissioner Relief

Devinder Singh Bhau distributed the prizes among the winners and also felicitated the participants by presenting the participation certificates.

The Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner extended heartfelt gratitude to all the athletes and participants and appreciated the work done by line departments

Viz Department of Information, Department of Youth Services and Sports and Academy of Art, Culture & Languages along with the rising athletes and Jigar

foundation. The inmates of Jagti Township appreciated the initiative taken by Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner for organizing the mega sports events as

these help the youth to refrain from falling prey to social evils.

In the end, the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner appealed to the inmates of Jagti Township to utilize the sports facility provided by the Relief Department

for inculcating the spirit of sportsmanship among the youth.