Volleyball trials from Dec 13

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu, Dec 10: Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) shall hold open selection trials for Sub-Junior boys and girls to name the J&K team for

participation in the 44th Sub-Junior National Championship to be held at New Delhi from January three to January eight. The three-day selection

process shall take place at MA Stadium, here from December 13 to December 15 from 2 pm onwards, a handout issued by the VAJK here today

informed. The selection of the probable shall be followed by the coaching camp which will take place at the same venue from December 16.

For further trials related queries, players can contact the VAJK on Mobile Nos. 09419114051, 09419191367, 09419142292 and

09419146848.