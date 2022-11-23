Volleyball trials from Dec 1

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 23: Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) shall hold selection trials to pick up probable for the upcoming 25th

Youth National Volleyball (men and women) Championship to be held at Tulliyan Maidan, Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

The three-day trials shall be conducted at MA Stadium Sports Complex, here from Jammu from December one from 2 pm

onwards, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

Players born on or after 01-01-2003 are only eligible to participate in the selection process.

The selection shall be followed by the coaching camp starting from December five at the same venue, the handout added.

For further details, players can contact Kuldip Magotra (09419114051, 09419191367, 09419142292, 09419146848).