Volleyball, Carrom events at MS Mangnar

NL Corresspondent

Poonch, Apr 26: Government Middle School (MS) Mangnar today organised intramural competitions involving young sports enthusiasts in Volleyball and Carrom events.

In this day-long competition, Rose House won the Volleyball final while Carrom event went to Blue House. Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO), Amresh Kumar was chief guest who interacted with the participants and complimented the winning teams.

Headmaster of the school, Zaki Haider appreciated the efforts of Physical Education Teacher (PET) of the School, Ramiz Tariq in successful conduct of the activity

Among those present were Rochi Sharma, Charanjit Kour, Zehra Hussan, Puneet Kour, Sumnesh Sharma and Paramjit Kour.